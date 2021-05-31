Abdelhamid Debiba Is The First Foreign Official To Visit Algiers Mosque

On Sunday, Libyan Prime Minister Abdelhamid Debiba visited the Algiers Mosque, accompanied by his delegation, in the first visit by a foreign official to the religious building since its inauguration.



The Libyan delegation was accompanied during the visit by Algeria’s Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad and the Ministers of Religious Affairs and Housing.



The Libyan Prime Minister toured the various corners of the mosque and listened to the explanations of those responsible for its management.