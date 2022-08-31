Abdelkader Bengrina: 2 Million Jews Obtain The Moroccan-Israeli Citizenship

Algeria overcame the dangers of the Arab Spring by buying civil peace, given the financial affluence that the government had, then through a popular movement that established a new situation, confirming the close relationship between the people and their army, and is “still resisting normalization in an Arab environment rushing for normalization and pressure on the entire axis of resistance”, Abdelkader Bengrina said.

He explained in a lengthy analytical article in the Kuwaiti Society magazine entitled “A Reading in the Conditions of the Maghreb Countries, Part 1″, that the region is experiencing social cracks and moral collapses that were not spontaneous, but was made by the drug trade mafia, which reached the point of legalizing agriculture, trafficking and protecting it with laws and legislation in important countries such as Morocco, as Algeria in particular and the Maghreb region in general turned from transit countries to consumer countries”.

President of the construction (el-binaa) movement considered that the Zionist presence in the region may constitute “an emerging situation that goes beyond the normalization project towards the settlement project, which has begun to take new forms, and may expand in the future, because it takes economic and social manifestations, especially in Morocco, which shows a lot of pride with some Gulf countries in the relationship with Israel”.

“The figures show that more than two million Jews are holding dual Moroccan-Israeli citizenship, and they constitute the most influential lobby in Morocco because they are the most in control of the movement of trade and the keys of the economy.”

The author of the article added that the relationship between the Zionist entity and the Makhzen regime is very old since the beginning of the Zionist movement, that the Camp David agreements with Egypt were sponsored by the Kingdom of Morocco and King Hassan II, and that their presence as decision-makers in the royal court in the capacity of advisor and other position is inevitable, permanent and continuous.

The declaration of Zionist-Moroccan relations will constitute a launching pad for the Zionist penetration of the African continent in security, military and economic forms, which will have a future impact on traditional balances. Because the “Israeli” military presence in Morocco does not include the limited needs of the two parties to the alliance, only to target Algeria as a basis for this security and military agreement between them, but it is an introduction to extending influence and performing proxy roles on behalf of the major powers, as happened in similar alliances in the Arab Middle East in general, and in all the countries of the Maghreb and Western Africa at least, as he put it.

Bengrina asserted that this strategic situation will certainly use all the tools available to it to destroy all the resistance forces at the political, diplomatic, economic, security and military levels as well, as any regime that seeks harmony with its principles and seeks the independence of its decision.

“Hence that the region will turn into lines of contact and an inevitable confrontation to protect the national security of the countries of the region, whether they are scattered or cooperative; because it will be faced with the impact of penetration, coups, and attempts to destroy each country separately, dividing its political decision, and sowing discord among its active components, and its surroundings, as is intended today in pivotal countries (Algeria)”, he added.

In this context, he referred to Morocco’s official use of the Berber cultural issue as a dangerous card that threatens the unity of the Algerian people; So the ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco to the United Nations distributes an official memorandum calling for the right to self-determination of the Kabylian people in Algeria.

“It is certainly a prelude to arrangements for the region’s future, and the states of southern Algeria will be within the program of creating tension and threatening the territorial integrity of Algeria from these forces that are traditionally hostile to Algeria and which seek to establish the meaning of sovereignty and to consolidate peace through building reconciliations of peoples and non-interference in the affairs of other countries”, Bengrina warned.