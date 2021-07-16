Abdelmadjid Tebboune Offers Condolences To Angela Merkel For Deadly Floods In Germany

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, offered, on Friday, his condolences to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, over the recent deadly floods in her country.

President Tebboune sent deep condolences to federal Chancellor Angela Merkel on behalf of the Algerian government and people, over the human losses and the tragic results of the cyclone that hit the western lands of Germany last Thursday.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed words of sympathy and support to those who lost their family members and friends as a result of the disaster and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Last Thursday, large parts of Germany were completely cut off, with telephone and internet down and authorities warning that the 112 emergency number was “not reachable”.

Earlier, dozens of people were reported missing after several homes collapsed in the village of Schuld in the Eifel, a volcanic region of rolling hills and small valleys.

Many villages were reduced to rubble as old brick and timber houses couldn’t withstand the sudden rush of water, often carrying trees and other debris as it gushed through narrow streets.

Europe has been battered by days of torrential rain and floods that have left more than 100 people dead and hundreds more missing.

Germany has borne the brunt of the extreme weather, with 93 people killed in two states, while at least 12 have been killed in Belgium.

France, the Netherlands, and Switzerland have also been hit by flooding, the worst parts of Europe have seen in living memory.

Speaking from Washington, Chancellor Angela Merkel said in a statement that she was “shocked by the catastrophe that so many people in the flood areas have to endure”.

“My sympathy goes out to the families of the dead and missing. My heartfelt thanks go to the many tireless helpers and emergency services,” she added.

Germany’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said that fighting climate change was the only way of preventing natural disasters on this scale from happening more often.

Speaking Friday, Steinmeier said he had spoken to regional leaders in the areas of Germany most badly affected by the flooding, and that they had described “harrowing” conditions on the ground.