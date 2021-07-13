Abdelmadjid Tebboune: “We’ll Open The Borders With Niger To Activate Import and Export Operations”

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, revealed, on Tuesday, the opening of the border between Algeria and Niger to activate import and export operations, after he met with Niger President Mohamed Bazoum.



The statement of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, came during a press conference that was held after the end of his meeting with his Nigerien counterpart, Mohamed Bazoum, who is leading a two-day working visit to Algeria at the head of an important delegation from his country.



President Tebboune said; “The initial talks between the two countries made us agree on everything that was proposed by our brothers in Niger”.



“We agreed to cooperate in all fields at the level of irrigation, oil, and border exchange”, president Tebboune added.



“We agreed to open the borders between the two countries, to export Algerian products to Niger and to import goods from Niger”, he explained.



On the security challenges and security cooperation of the two countries, President Tebboune affirmed that the two sides are in complete agreement.

