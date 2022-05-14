Abdelmoumen Khalifa To Appear Before the Criminal Court on June 5

The former CEO of Khalifa Group, Abdelmoumen Khalifa, will appear before the Criminal Court at the Blida Judicial Council on June 5 after the Supreme Court accepted the appeal for cassation for the third time in the verdicts issued against him along with 11 other defendants in the case known as the “scandal of the century”.

Echorouk sources said that after referring the appeal in cassation to the Blida Judicial Council, the scheduling department programmed the trial of Abdelmoumen Khalifa and 11 defendants on June 5, where the accused will be retried by a new council other than the one of November 2020, which sentenced him, as a principal accused, to 18 years of prison, with a fine of one million dinars, and complementary penalties represented in legal confinement and depriving him of his civil and national rights for three years.

The court also convicted the accused, Chachoua Abdelhafid, the former assistant director-general of the Prevention and Security Company, and the accused, Belaid Kechad, the former director of the Khalifa Bank Agency in Blida, with 8 years in prison and a fine of 500,000 dinars, and the seizure of Hafid Chachoua’s villa, while his brother, Badreddine Chachoua, the former assistant general manager in charge of equipment at the Khalifa Bank, was sentenced to four years in prison and the confiscation of the seized apartment.

In addition, the same court imposed a sentence of 5 years in prison against the former director of the Local Development Bank Agency in Staouali, Algiers, and 3 years in jail for Meziane Ighil, a former football player, and the same penalty for the former director of the police school in Ain El-Beniane, Feddad.

The main accused, Abdelmoumen Khalifa, who was called the “Golden Boy”, and who is currently in prison accepting to be released after 8 years for running out of his sentence, and the rest of the other non-arrested defendants, are being pursued on charges of forming a criminal group, theft, breach of trust, forgery of bank documents, bribery, abuse of influence, Bankruptcy by fraud and forgery of official documents.

Previously, the Public Prosecution at the Blida Court had demanded a life sentence for Abdelmoumen Khalifa, the main defendant in the Khalifa Bank corruption case, which was established in 1994 and went bankrupt in 2003, causing huge losses ranging from 1.5 to 5 billion dollars to the state and shareholders.

71 defendants were prosecuted in the Khalifa case after the death of 5 who appealed to the Supreme Court against the decisions of the 2007 trial, noting that the number of witnesses in the case exceeded 300, in addition to the civil party and the victims.

Abdelmoumen Khalifa was extradited to Algeria by the British authorities in December 2013, then Algeria and the United Kingdom signed a judicial treaty in 2007 allowing the extradition of prisoners and people who are followed by judicial authorities.

The signs of the fall of the Khalifa group began in 2002, which included a bank, an airline company and a media channel when the Algerian authorities decided to freeze the operations of the “Khalifa Bank” after discovering embezzlement. In 2003 the security services arrested the right arm of Abdelmoumen Khalifa and his companions at Algiers Houari Boumediene Airport as they were trying to escape and smuggle over 2 million euros, after that, in the same year, the group declared bankruptcy, whose capital was equal to one billion dollars.

At the time, the French judicial authorities had opened an investigation into Khalifa, and the French Nanterre court issued an arrest warrant against him on charges of corruption, after which he was arrested in Britain.