Adel Amrouche Hikes The Shares Of Algerian Football Coaches Throughout Africa

Coach Adel Amrouche has contributed to raising the shares of Algerian coaches throughout Africa after qualifying the Tanzanian national football team for the upcoming African Cup of Nations finals in Côte d’Ivoire.

He achieved this feat with a purely Algerian quadruple led by him with the help of Fouad Bouali, Lakhdar Adjali and goalkeeper coach Reda Asimi; This is an important and moral achievement that reflects the efficiency of Algerian managers who, despite the difficulties, are able to face up to the challenge outside the country, which brings to the fore the experience of Algerian football coaches in all parts of Africa, led by Saâdane, Khalef, Cheradi, Djabbour, Ait Ben Malek, Benchikha, and the rest.

Successful Coach Adel Amrouche reconsidered the local skills outside the country, and indeed throughout Africa, after his success in qualifying the national Tanzanian football team for the finals of the African Nations Cup, which will be hosted by Côte d’Ivoire next year, where he lost a valuable point in front of the Algerian national team in the stadium of Annaba on May 19, which allowed Tanzanian squad to finish in second place of the overall standings after a strong fight throughout the ninety minutes of the match.

Many observers have praised this achievement by a modest team made up of players from the Tanzanian local championship, which has not participated in the finals of the African Cup of Nations except on a few occasions, which makes this qualification very important for Tanzanian football fans, as well as reflecting the competence of the Algerian coaches, who are able to demonstrate their skills outside the country and respond on the field to all kinds of marginalization they suffer in the national football championship.