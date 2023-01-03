AFCON 2023: 1.3 Million Tickets To Be Put Up For Sale On December 13

One of the dealers with the African Football Confederation will put 1.3 million tickets up for sale, starting next December 13, in preparation for the AFCON 2023, which will be hosted by Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024, with the participation of 24 teams.

This is the second time in a row that 24 teams will participate, after the previous edition that was held in Cameroon in 2021, where the participating teams were divided into 6 groups with 4 teams in each group, then the teams that ranked first and second from each group qualifying for the second round, in addition to the top 4 teams that won third place in the first round.

The head of the AFCON ticketing department, Janvier Germe Kouakou, said in a press conference last weekend, that 1.3 million tickets for the AFCON’s 34th edition will be officially put up for sale on December 13, that is, one month before the start of the competition. The dealers, which contracted the AFCON body, according to what was confirmed by the same official on the sidelines of the press conference by the AFCON organizing committee on November 24, 2023, at the Azalai Marcory Hotel in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, as reported in the local newspaper “LinfoDrom”.

Kouaku explained that tickets will be sold online, after the process was tried in the last match that the Ivory Coast national team played at home against the Seychelles national team, for the first round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, in which the “Elephants” regained the upper hand by nine goals to zero.

The same spokesman added that the process that will be launched online, and through the digital platform prepared by AFCON for this purpose, will offer 25% of the tickets, while the remainder of them will be sold through 57 points in the cities that will host the competition, with ticket prices ranging between 3,000 francs, equivalent to 670 Algerian dinars, and 20,000 African francs, equivalent to 5,000 dinars in Algerian currency, provided that the sale of high-priced tickets will begin starting this week, which will be directed more to VIPs.

It is worth noting that this is the first time in the AFCON history, since its launch in 1957, that tickets are sold sometime before the start of the event, to allow fans to reserve their seats early in the competition that will be held in the cities of Abidjan, Bouaké, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.