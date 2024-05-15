National Assembly: President Tebboune Made Clear Progress in Preserving the State

The National Assembly praised, here on Wednesday, during an expanded meeting of heads of parliamentary groups, “the courageous decisions taken by the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and the pledges he made during his meeting with the workers, which is considered an extension of that rising, careful and confident social and economic trend towards the horizons that New Algeria aspires to achieve.

Close to summoning the electoral body, the Council’s office – according to a statement issued by the Commission of Elections- “renews its pledge and commitment to all the decisions, policies and approaches that the President of the Republic deems necessary to manage the challenges of this stage and conduct public affairs,” stressing that “the Council members are engaged in the path followed by the President of the Republic for a new Algeria, sovereign and independent in its decisions and choices.”

The expanded office of the National Assembly explained that the “President of the Republic, since assuming the presidency of the Republic, has demonstrated clear credibility in preserving the state, reform, and modern construction, and has achieved clear progress in formulating stand-alone approaches politically, socially, and functionally, and hastened to manage the challenges of this stage with the decision to profoundly change the Constitution of the Republic. He stressed the need to effectively and actively implement the spirit and principles of the new constitution to help shape the features of a more open, productive and profitable society through a state for all. Through it, Algeria’s reputation witnessed a significant improvement, politically, economically and diplomatically”, the NPA’s statement added.

“It also embodied the President of the Republic’s approach towards innovation in the governance and management system through his reliance on the policy of an extended hand and a listening ear, which led to bridging the gap and restoring the relationship between the state and society by completing the implementation of his 54 pledges,” the same source asserted.

Regarding the review to which the bylaws of the National Assembly are subject, the Speaker of the National Assembly pointed out that “the draft bylaws have reached a very advanced stage of maturity and need only some revisions and amendments to serve and facilitate the work of the members of the National Assembly and the performance of their duties within the scope of what is dictated by the 2020 Constitution, and what responds to the necessities of the stage and enriching the scene of institutional integration in the country.”