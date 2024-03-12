Africa To Become A Major Producer Of Natural Gas In The World

Echoroukonline / English Version: Med.B.

The Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, Mr. Mohamed Hamel, confirmed that Africa’s gas production is called to become one of the main drivers to increase the global supply of natural gas in the medium and long term, noting that the nine African member countries of the Forum contribute to an annual gas production estimated at 245 billion cubic meters.

In his speech during the meeting of the African Group of Ambassadors in Doha, Qatar, last Sunday, Mr. Hamel stated that “Africa plays an important role in the global gas trade as a major supplier through gas pipelines and liquefied natural gas”.

On this occasion, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum, in his speech published on the organization’s website, highlighted the importance of the gas pipeline network emanating from North Africa, which “constitutes an important supply method for the European market, while the ability to export liquefied natural gas in the region contributes significantly to the global trade in liquefied natural gas.

Mr. Hamel also mentioned that the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries includes 9 African member countries after Mozambique, Mauritania and Senegal joined during the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Algiers on March 2, headed by the President of the Republic, Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, stressing that these African countries represent almost half of the members of the Forum.

He went on to say that these nine countries together have more than 15,000 billion cubic meters of proven gas reserves, representing 94 percent of Africa’s gas reserves, stressing that these countries contribute to annual gas production of 245 billion cubic meters.

Regarding primary energy consumption in Africa, the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum pointed out that it is still at a “relatively low” level, noting that natural gas is the main source of electricity generation on the continent, contributing 40% to the total energy mix.

Mr. Hamel believes that “given Africa’s large reserves of natural gas, there is undoubtedly great potential for growth in natural gas consumption, which can help reduce energy poverty and promote social and economic development across the continent,” adding that the GECF “stands firmly with its African partners in addressing these challenges.