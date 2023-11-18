African Trade Union Unity: Stop the Zionist Aggression Against Gaza

African trade unionists participating in the 12th Ordinary Congress of the Organization of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), on Saturday in Algiers, expressed their solidarity with the Palestinians who are being subjected to barbaric aggression by the Zionist entity, calling on the international community to intervene urgently to stop this aggression and bring urgent humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

During the opening session of this congress, the participants unanimously agreed in their support for the Palestinians who are being subjected to genocide and complete crimes against humanity, calling on the international community to intervene urgently to stop this aggression and bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

In this regard, the President of the Organization of African Trade Union Unity, Francis Atwoli, expressed his solidarity with the Palestinian people, who are being subjected – as he said – to genocide by the Zionist entity, describing these massacres as “crimes against humanity.”

Given this, he appealed to the international community to “urgently intervene to establish a ceasefire and allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip, which is experiencing a catastrophic humanitarian situation.”

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Organization of African Trade Union Unity, Arezki Mazhoud, affirmed that what the Palestinian people are being subjected to “is nothing more than a systematic war crime committed openly in front of the eyes of the world,” calling in the same context to “the conscience of humanity to take urgent action to protect the owners of the land from the brutal zionist aggression.”

For his part, the Secretary-General of the General Union of Algerian Workers (UGTA), Omar Takdjout, called on the international community to “take immediate action to stop the Zionist aggression against the Palestinian people and allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.”

In the same vein, the Secretary-General of the General Union of Palestinian Workers, Abdelkader Abdellah, called on all free people in the world to work “to immediately stop the brutal massacres committed by the Zionist occupation against the defenceless population in the Gaza Strip, open safe corridors for humanitarian aid and lift the siege on the Strip.”