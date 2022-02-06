African Union: Algeria, its Friends Suspend Israeli ‘Observer Status’ Till Further Study

Algeria, along with friendly Arab and African countries, accomplished a promise that seemed impossible to some parties, which is the suspension of the presence of the State of the Zionist entity within the institutions of the African Union as an observer member, during the meeting of the heads of the union that took place Sunday, in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The African Union summit suspended the decision of the Chadian African Union Commission Chairman, Moussa Faki, who granted the Zionist entity an observer status, in a session during which the friends of the Hebrew state in the continent, led by the Moroccan Makhzen regime, were unable to confirm an administrative decision that faced procedural and legal risks.

The suspension means that the decision of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission no longer has any effect and that the Hebrew state no longer enjoys any capacity in the institutions of the African Union until the conclusion of this file, whose study was assigned to a committee consisting of seven heads of state, including Algeria, which undertakes the task of preparing a recommendation for the next EU summit on this issue.

The committee includes Senegal President Macky Sall, in his capacity as the current president of the African Union, and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in addition to the presidents of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, Rwanda, Paul Kagame, Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and Cameroon, Paul Biya, in addition to the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Félix Tshisekedi.

Previously, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, had taken an administrative and unilateral decision on July 22, granting the Zionist entity the status of an observer member of the African Union, a decision that Algeria, along with some Arab and African countries which are Egypt, Tunisia, Libya, Sudan, Djibouti, the Comoros Islands and Mauritania, opposed at the time, except for the Moroccan Makhzen regime, in addition to major African countries, led by South Africa and Nigeria.

According to Sunday’s decision, the fate of the Hebrew state’s membership in the African Union is now hanging in the hands of the members of the committee formed to study this issue, which will study the issue in all its aspects and submit a report that resolves the fate of Tel Aviv, according to what a diplomat and expert in African affairs, former Algerian ambassador to South Africa, Noureddine Djoudi, told Echorouk.

Except for the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, who is considered the godfather of the decision to grant membership to the state of the Zionist entity in the African Union as an observer, the general trend within the created committee, says the former official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is in line with the Algerian initiative strongly and enthusiastically supported by South Africa, due to considerations related to the accumulations of the struggle against the policy of apartheid (racial discrimination), which the South African people have suffered, and what the Palestinian people are currently suffering because of the practices of the Hebrew state.

The Algerian diplomacy played a major role in deciding to suspend Israel’s membership, says the diplomat Joudi, who spoke of intensive consultations that lasted for about three months, led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, who was received by the Senegalese president, who is the new head of the African Union, Macky Sall, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country, which has great respect for Algeria.

The former Foreign Ministry official believes that what is happening today at the level of the African Union is similar to what the Organization of African Unity experienced in the early eighties of the last century. Noureddine Djoudi said: “I was an assistant secretary-general in the Organization of African Unity in the early eighties, and Morocco was criticizing the accession of the Sahrawi Arab Republic to this organization, and at the Tripoli (Libya) summit, the Makhzen regime gathered all its friends and decided to break the organization, so surprisingly it happened, and it was the Senegalese president at the time, Abdou Diouf who spoiled the conspiracy for them, and he confirmed it to me personally, which caused the wrath of the Makhzen regime “.

As for the former ambassador, Morocco’s return to the African Union came with advice from the State of the Zionist entity, because Rabat’s withdrawal from the Organization of African Unity at the beginning of the eighties of the last century left Morocco and behind it Israel far from the scenes of the African Organization, and this is in line with a famous English proverb, which says: “If you can’t defeat them, join them!” to break the African Union.

“I consider that what Algeria and its friends have achieved in the African Union is a great success, because Israel’s membership was suspended, but without a rift in the African Union. I believe that the committee charged with studying Israel’s membership will end in the African Union, and I expect that what happened in Libya In the early eighties will be repeated this time”, Noureddine Djoudi concluded.