Africa’s Richest Man Highlights Algeria’s $100,000-Tonne LAB Project
He also announced plans to establish a linear alkylbenzene plant in Egypt with an annual production capacity of up to 400,000 tonnes, describing it as set to become the largest facility of its kind in the world.
Speaking about the chemical compound, which is widely used in detergent manufacturing, Dangote referred to two LAB production projects in Africa: one in Algeria, with a planned annual capacity of 100,000 tonnes, and another in Egypt, with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes.
The Algerian project, however, is still under construction. It is being developed by Algeria’s state-owned energy company Sonatrach in partnership with Italian engineering firm Tecnimont, with commissioning expected in November 2027.
Linear alkylbenzene is a key raw material used in the production of household and industrial detergents. It is an important petrochemical product within the supply chains serving the cleaning products industry.