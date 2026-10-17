Africa’s Richest Man Highlights Algeria’s $100,000-Tonne LAB Project

Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote has announced plans for his group to invest up to $50 billion in Africa’s manufacturing sector by the end of 2030, highlighting Algeria’s plans to produce 100,000 tonnes of linear alkylbenzene (LAB) annually through a strategic petrochemical project currently under construction in Skikda (south africa), according to Business Insider Africa .

Dangote, Africa’s richest man, outlined the expansion plans during a meeting organised by the Egyptian Exchange. The investments are set to cover several sectors, including energy, petrochemicals, building materials and agriculture, as part of a broader strategy to strengthen industrial production across the continent.

He also announced plans to establish a linear alkylbenzene plant in Egypt with an annual production capacity of up to 400,000 tonnes, describing it as set to become the largest facility of its kind in the world.