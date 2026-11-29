Algeria expects the value of foreign investments, between registered projects and confirmed investment intentions, to exceed 5 billion dollars during 2026, driven by anticipated projects with investors from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, according to what was revealed by the Director General of the Algerian Investment Promotion Agency, Mr. Omar Rekkache.

The source explained, in an interview with “Asharq Bloomberg” channel, during the recent hours, that the agency registered 87 projects related to foreigners with a value exceeding 1.5 billion dollars, during the period from the beginning of the year to November 22, including 44 direct foreign investments and 43 projects in partnership with local investors.

He pointed to the existence of 3 or 4 confirmed investment intentions that would raise the value of foreign investments to more than 5 billion dollars, noting that the value of one of the anticipated projects may exceed 2 billion dollars.

The total local and foreign investment projects registered with the agency since the beginning of 2026 reached about 5997 projects, with a value exceeding 2.2 trillion dinars, equivalent to 15.5 billion dollars, with expectations of providing more than 174.6 thousand direct job positions.

Regarding the anticipated foreign projects, Mr. Rekkache revealed discussions with an Egyptian group to establish a project in the medical supplies and glass sectors, with investments nearing 1 billion dollars, explaining that a meeting was held last week to select the project site.

The Egyptian “Elsewedy Electric” group is also studying investment opportunities in the aluminum and electric cars industries, while the study of its project in the iron and steel sector has reached advanced stages, in parallel with expanding its existing investments in Algeria.

The group had signed a framework agreement with the agency in September 2025 that included investment intentions worth 2.5 billion dollars.

At the level of Gulf investments, the agency is conducting consultations with Saudi investors regarding projects in the food industries, and investors from Oman in the iron, steel, and aluminum sectors, in addition to discussions with the Oman Investment Authority.

Mr. Rekkache added that the Qatari company “Baladna” is also studying the establishment of a project for cotton production, with the aim of supplying the textile industries.

Regarding the follow-up of registered projects, the official confirmed that about 68% of a total of 15 thousand investment projects are subject to field follow-up by the agency, having entered the completion or actual operation stage, including 2 thousand projects that have entered service.

Within the framework of improving the business climate and accelerating the realization of projects, the National Single Window for Investment is expected to begin operating in its new format at the beginning of 2027, by gathering services and administrative procedures related to investment under one body, while granting it the powers to decide on the necessary licenses for projects from their registration until they enter the operation stage.

These efforts fall within Algeria’s orientation towards diversifying the economy and reducing dependence on hydrocarbons, by attracting investments aimed at replacing imports with local production and enhancing exports outside the hydrocarbon sector, especially in the mining industries, agriculture, medical supplies, and renewable energies.

Mr. Rekkache further underscored that the agency gives priority to projects with high added value and the ability to provide job positions and transfer technology, in a way that enhances the competitiveness of Algerian products and opens prospects for them to access international markets, as well as supporting food and health security and reducing dependence on foreign markets.