President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said the emergence of a new generation of officials through local elections was a promising sign, noting that indicators related to candidates’ educational backgrounds and ages reflected positive developments.

Speaking after casting his ballot, the president said elections were the fundamental building block through which the will of the people is expressed, both at the municipal and provincial levels.

Tebboune added that the state would work alongside newly elected officials to develop a new framework for municipal and provincial laws, with a view to improving the performance of local councils and strengthening their role in managing public affairs.

He also pointed to statistics on candidates showing encouraging trends in both educational attainment and age, stressing the importance of working with the new generation of officials and supporting them as they carry out their duties.