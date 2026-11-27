Investigative American journalist Matthew Cole, in his new book Princes and Thieves, details political projects allegedly pursued by UAE President Mohammed ben Zayed to reshape the Middle East. These include the displacement of Palestinians from their land, changing Jordan’s political system, redrawing the region’s geographical and political boundaries in ways that serve Israeli interests, and seeking dominance over Arab states while dismantling regional power centers.

Drawing on testimony from figures close to Mohammed ben Zayed, the book paints a picture of political ambitions that go beyond normalization with Israel to reshaping the Middle East through arrangements involving population transfers, regime changes, and territorial redistribution. Such plans place the Palestinian cause at the heart of a regional project that disregards Palestinians’ rights to their land and self-determination.

The book reveals that these ideas were raised during contacts and meetings between Mohammed ben Zayed and Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump and his former adviser, as part of confidential discussions about the region’s future and relations with Israel. Cole’s reporting on Kushner’s secret dealings and negotiations is also explored in his Vanity Fair investigation, “The Art of the Deal: Jared Kushner’s Hacked Phone Revealed His Secret Negotiations”.

According to the book, Kushner came to understand during his meetings with UAE leaders that bin Zayed had little regard for the Palestinian cause and did not oppose Israel’s refusal to negotiate a settlement guaranteeing Palestinian rights. Rather, he viewed the displacement of most Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the West Bank as a prerequisite for reaching an agreement acceptable to the Israeli government.

The book places the proposed transformation of Jordan at the forefront of the political visions attributed to Mohammed bin Zayed. It describes a plan aimed at changing the kingdom’s governing system and redistributing populations and territory among Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the Palestinian territories—effectively reducing the Palestinian presence in the West Bank and ending the right of return.

According to sources cited in the book, the project envisages relocating the vast majority of the approximately three million Palestinians in the West Bank to Jordan and establishing a new political system in which the Hashemites and Palestinians share power, while Palestinians would account for no more than 49 percent of the kingdom’s population.

The plan, according to the book, would reduce the Palestinian population in the West Bank by as much as 90 percent, in exchange for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recognizing a Palestinian state established on Jordanian territory. This would turn Jordan into an alternative homeland for Palestinians instead of establishing an independent state on their own land.

The author reveals that the Emirati vision also involves altering the region’s geographical boundaries by allocating land for Palestinians in the Negev and Jordan, while Saudi Arabia would cede part of its territory to Jordan. The proposed arrangement would end the right of return and reshape the region’s demographic and political map in line with Israeli demands.

These revelations expose a vision that treats Palestinians as a population to be relocated and geographically redistributed rather than as a people entitled to national and historical rights. They also turn Arab territories into bargaining chips in regional arrangements negotiated without the consent of the populations concerned.

Mohammed bin Zayed’s ambitions, the book suggests, extend beyond the Palestinian issue and Jordan. It quotes a figure close to him as saying that the UAE president has long sought to divide neighboring countries and bring them under his influence, with ambitions encompassing Qatar, Oman, and Yemen in an effort to curb Saudi influence and reshape the balance of power across the Arabian Peninsula.

The book further suggests that these ambitions are tied to a broader vision of fragmenting Arab states into smaller entities, redrawing the region’s borders, and dismantling the geopolitical order established by the 1916 Sykes–Picot Agreement.

According to the sources cited by the author, changing Jordan’s political system was part of a vision designed to serve Israeli interests, while other moves sought to reorganize regional influence and weaken states whose policies did not align with Abu Dhabi’s ambitions.

This account frames Emirati moves across several regional files as part of a broader struggle for influence and control, rather than simply as diplomatic disputes or differences in foreign policy.

The book links these projects to the role Jared Kushner played during Trump’s first administration, when he emerged as a key channel between the White House and the Emirati and Saudi leaderships. Kushner participated in discussions on restructuring relations with Israel, confronting Iran, and shifting the regional balance of power.

The author says Mohammed bin Zayed offered Kushner to make the UAE “America’s pit bull in the Middle East” in exchange for advanced US weapons and American protection against Iran.

The book also reveals that securing Israeli approval for the UAE to purchase American F-35 fighter jets was a major priority for Mohammed bin Zayed—one he valued even more highly than the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Cole discusses the book’s allegations, his investigation, and Kushner’s response in a Democracy Now! interview, which also gives readers an opportunity to hear the author’s account directly.