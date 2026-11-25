According to the United Nations 2026 report, Algeria recorded its highest value in the E-Government Development Index since 2022, thereby making progress in the path of E-Government development, while also maintaining its classification within the category of countries with a High EGDI level, as reported Wednesday in a statement by the High Commissioner for Digitalization.

The same source explained that Algeria recorded its highest value in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI) since 2022, reaching 0.6317 in 2026, compared to 0.5956 in 2024 and 0.5611 in 2022.

In the same context, Algeria recorded an improvement in the Online Services Index (OSI), whose value rose from 0.3320 in 2024 to 0.4363 in 2026, reflecting the development of available government services and the efforts made to expand the scope of their digitalization and improve their accessibility to citizens.

This development comes in the context of continuous national efforts to accelerate digital transformation and the structural and institutional steps witnessed during this stage, most notably the establishment of the High Commissioner for Digitalization in September 2023, as the high body in charge of leading and coordinating the digital transformation process in Algeria, along with developing government information systems, enhancing interconnection and data exchange between sectors, launching the national portal for government digital services, and continuing to expand the scope of public services available through it, in cooperation with various ministerial sectors and public institutions.

Regarding the Local Online Services Index (LOSI), which measures the level of digital services development at the local level, its value reached 0.1485.

This level indicates the importance of continuing to develop digital public services locally and working to improve their coverage and diversity, in a way that responds to citizens’ needs and keeps pace with digital transformation requirements at the level of provinces and municipalities.

The participation and interaction (PE) component within the Online Services Index (OSI) also recorded a value of 0.1034 according to the updated methodology adopted by the United Nations in the 2026 report.

This result reflects the importance of enhancing digital interaction channels between the administration and the citizen and developing e-participation mechanisms that allow citizens to contribute to improving public services and expressing their opinions and observations regarding them.

These results confirm, as pointed out by the Commissioner, that “the challenge in the next stage consists of transitioning from digitalizing services within separate sectoral approaches to building an integrated digital government, based on the interconnection of information systems, data exchange, and the integration of services and procedures between various ministerial sectors and public institutions.”

In this framework, the High Commissioner for Digitalization plays a pivotal role in leading and coordinating digital transformation projects of national priority and unifying sectoral visions and efforts, as mentioned in the statement, noting that “based on this responsibility, the High Commissioner for Digitalization called on ministerial sectors and public institutions to mobilize.