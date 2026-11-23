Evidence and indications implicating the UAE in directly arming Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and providing military support in the war in Sudan continue to mount, with cross-border supply routes reportedly extending from Ethiopia to Libya.

Rich Tedd, a researcher and analyst specializing in tracking military movements and open-source intelligence, has reported air and logistical activity linked to the UAE in Ethiopia. Military cargo aircraft, including Il-76 transport planes, were reportedly spotted at Gondar Airport in the Amhara region.

According to information Tedd published in a series of posts on his X account this month, the aircraft were transporting military supplies that were subsequently moved overland to Metema, near the Sudanese border.

He also reported an increase in UAE-linked cargo flights to four Ethiopian airports: Gondar, Bahir Dar, Assosa and Nekemte. The activity, he said, coincided with reports of supplies and fighters arriving in the Metema area, as the RSF was allegedly preparing to launch a new offensive in eastern Sudan.

The Amhara Fano National Movement (AFNM) has also accused the Ethiopian government of allowing a large contingent of RSF fighters to enter the Metema area by road, and of turning Addis Alem into a military base for assembling drones and weapons that the movement claims were supplied by the UAE.

According to the movement’s statement, the equipment is intended for cross-border attacks inside Sudan, as well as for imposing a siege on and targeting Fano forces in the Amhara region.

The AFNM said residents of Addis Alem and surrounding areas had been forced to leave their homes without prior arrangements, religious institutions had been compelled to vacate their premises, and public-service facilities had been seized. It described the military operation as a threat to Ethiopia’s sovereignty.

Meanwhile, an investigation published on November 22 by Italian newspaper Il Foglio has raised fresh allegations over military supply operations through Libya. Citing its sources, the newspaper reported that the UAE had purchased military equipment intended for Sudan’s RSF.

The report drew on satellite imagery captured by BlackSky, which reportedly showed two cargo ships docked at Benghazi port shortly before the attack. It also cited a major military shipment that reportedly arrived at the port in September, estimated at around 3,500 tonnes and said to include armored personnel carriers, mine-resistant vehicles, trucks and logistical equipment.

The alleged UAE-linked operations are not confined to Libya. International investigations point to an expanding Emirati military and logistical footprint across the Horn of Africa, particularly in Somalia, where facilities originally designated for civilian use have reportedly been repurposed for military activities. Human rights reports have also raised allegations that some of these facilities have been used to facilitate the movement of foreign fighters through the region.

In this context, satellite imagery featured in a New York Times investigation published on November 20 revealed extensive military transformations at the airports of Berbera and Bosaso. Human Rights Watch has also documented the use of Bosaso Airport as part of routes through which Colombian fighters were transported to Sudan to fight alongside the RSF.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has previously denounced what he described as the UAE’s malign role in fueling conflicts through its support for armed militias and exacerbating internal divisions. He warned against dragging Somalia into scenarios of chaos similar to those witnessed in Libya, Yemen and Sudan.

On January 12, 2026, the Somali government announced the cancellation of all agreements with the UAE, including security, defense and economic cooperation deals, and closed its airspace to Emirati military and cargo aircraft.

On Thursday, November 19, 2026, the Somali government announced the expulsion of the UAE ambassador, giving him 72 hours to leave the country. It also decided to recall its ambassador to Abu Dhabi for consultations, citing what it described as Emirati interference and activities undermining Somalia’s sovereignty, security and stability.