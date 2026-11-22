Provincial directorates of industry have, in recent days, begun holding a series of meetings of provincial committees tasked with monitoring and clearing investment projects, as well as inventorying and documenting economic land, almost simultaneously and with a common agenda: how many investment files remain stalled, how many plots of land have been allocated but remain undeveloped, how many investors have failed to meet their commitments, and how many formal notices must be issued before land recovery proceedings begin.

The move comes as part of directives from the country’s highest authorities aimed at cleaning up the economic land portfolio and reclaiming unused plots, redirecting them toward genuine investment projects capable of generating wealth and creating jobs.

The directives also call for supporting serious investors and facilitating the launch of their projects, while taking firm action against those who have been granted land but failed to develop their projects within the prescribed deadlines.

The instructions place the wilayas under direct responsibility for taking stock of the land available to them, reviewing allocations already made, and taking the necessary decisions, without further delays or allowing backlogs to accumulate. Sources familiar with the matter say the sequence of meetings is no coincidence, but rather reflects a coordinated nationwide drive unfolding at the same pace and around the same priorities across all wilayas. Economic land is no longer an administrative file that can be put off; it has become an urgent matter requiring inventorying, cleanup and reclamation.

In Boumerdes -eastern Algiers-, for instance, the provincial committee tasked with inventorying and documenting economic land held a meeting on Wednesday morning, November 18, 2026, at the wilaya headquarters, chaired by Governor Amine Benmalek and attended by Industry Director Hocine Hemal and the other committee members. The meeting focused on the status of economic land and progress in inventorying and documenting it, with emphasis on updating data and coordinating efforts among the various sectors to identify available plots and channel them toward investment projects in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework.

In Naama-southwestern Algeria-, the provincial committee tasked with monitoring and clearing investment projects also met on November 18, chaired by Governor Moustapha Limani, in the presence of the vice-president of the Provincial People’s Assembly, the wilaya secretary-general and committee members. The meeting opened with a hearing session involving a group of investors who raised concerns and requested administrative support and facilitation to get their projects off the ground. Their requests were reviewed and addressed on a case-by-case basis. The committee then examined three investment projects whose owners had requested changes to their business activities or articles of association, approving all three applications.

The Industry Director presented a detailed report on the findings of field inspections of investment projects as part of the economic land cleanup and reclamation process targeting investors who had failed to honor their commitments. A total of 86 files were presented and reviewed individually. The outcome was the issuance of 33 formal notices to non-compliant investors, requiring them to begin implementing their investments within specified deadlines. Failure to comply will result in the reclamation of the plots allocated to them. In a single wilaya, the violation rate thus reached 38.3% of the files reviewed — more than one-third of the cases.

As part of the same drive, the Naama committee scheduled a field visit to assess progress on seven investment projects located in the municipality of Ain Sefra and one project in the municipality of Tiout — eight projects in a single day — which will remain under review at upcoming committee meetings.

Further east of Algeria, in Jijel, a working session was held at the Industry Directorate under the supervision of Industry Director Mohamed Lamine Bouchemal, attended by the investors concerned and representatives of the relevant directorates and agencies, in preparation for the provincial committee meeting. The session was held as part of efforts to support investment project owners operating in the Haddada activity zone in Jijel municipality, the Settara activity zone in Settara municipality, as well as in Taher and Boudriaa Ben Yadjis municipalities — four activity zones across a single wilaya. Discussions focused on finalizing the committee’s agenda, reviewing implementation of previous decisions, and addressing stalled projects, pending files and unused land.

In Guelma, the provincial committee tasked with monitoring and clearing investment projects held a meeting on Wednesday evening, November 18, 2026, chaired by Governor Samir Chibani, in the presence of the wilaya secretary-general, the Director of Regulation and Public Affairs, the acting chief of staff, relevant executive directors and project owners. The meeting was devoted to regularly monitoring investment files and supporting investors in order to stimulate economic activity and create jobs, as well as scrutinizing land beneficiaries to determine whether their projects are actually being implemented.