Algeria’s natural gas production rose to 24.42 billion cubic meters during the third quarter of 2026, recording a growth of 3%, equivalent to 760 million cubic meters compared to the same period last year, at a time, when gas consumption directed for electricity generation, jumped by more than 115%, reaching 9.03 billion cubic meters.

Energy Research Unit data, based on Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) data, showed that Algeria’s gas production reached 23.66 billion cubic meters during the period from July to September 2025, compared to 24.42 billion cubic meters in the same period of 2026.

In contrast, domestic gas consumption increased by more than 10% on an annual basis, reaching 13.28 billion cubic meters during the third quarter of the current year, compared to 12.05 billion cubic meters during the same period of 2025.

The electricity generation sector accounted for the largest share of consumption, at 68%, equivalent to 9.03 billion cubic meters, compared to 4.19 billion cubic meters in the third quarter of last year, an increase exceeding 115%.

This hike coincided with electricity demand recording record levels during the summer season, as it reached 21.4 thousand megawatts on July 13, before recording a higher level on August 19, at 21.83 thousand megawatts.