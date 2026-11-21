Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin has said France must acknowledge its colonial past, arguing that the country has yet to come to terms with this chapter of its history.

Speaking on Friday, November 20, as he announced his candidacy for the next French presidential election, de Villepin was asked about France’s difficulties in reconciling with its colonial legacy.

“Our colonial past weighs heavily on us. We have seen this in recent years through the polarization surrounding a number of issues, including colonialism and relations with Algeria, which have sparked considerable controversy, as well as questions raised over the 1968 agreement,” he said.

He added that these issues, including the 1968 migration agreements between Algeria and France, “bear the mark of something our country has been unable to take responsibility for and acknowledge.”

“I believe the time has come for recognition, and the time has come to turn the page and look ahead to a new future,” he said.

De Villepin also addressed France’s difficulties in dealing with immigration today, arguing that it was unreasonable to believe that these challenges could be resolved solely through political one-upmanship and escalating rhetoric.

“There is no reasonable basis for believing that solutions to all these problems can only come through competitive posturing and escalation. So, yes, our colonial past, to use the commonly heard phrase, remains with us. We have yet to move beyond it,” he said.

He argued that confronting France’s colonial past would allow the country to face its future with greater clarity.

De Villepin said Algeria’s independence in 1962 had enabled France to devote its resources to rebuilding, giving it access to considerable tools and opportunities, including the ability to engage in the European project.

“But today, we find ourselves once again confronted with this colonial legacy, which we have failed to reflect on and address, and with debates over our colonial past that have returned to haunt us. Yes, it requires courage. Yes, we must rise to the responsibility that history places upon us,” he said.

De Villepin, who is running for the 2027 presidential election and is a close associate of former French President Jacques Chirac, also referred to “the wound of colonial memory, which is deepening and turning gangrenous amid a debate that is sometimes delirious, sprawling in every direction, over immigration, atonement for the colonial past, and conditions in the suburbs of our major cities.”

He said the debate was pushing many political leaders to abandon their principles and their faith in republican values.