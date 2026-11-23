The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will issue its ruling on Tuesday on Senegal’s appeal against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation over the outcome of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final.

In an official statement published on its website on Monday, the Lausanne-based court said it had informed the parties involved of the date on which it would deliver its decision in the dispute between the Senegalese federation, CAF and its Moroccan counterpart.

The controversy stems from the final played in Rabat, where the referee awarded Morocco a penalty in the closing moments of regular time, prompting Senegal’s players to leave the pitch in protest before returning after a stoppage of around 14 minutes.

Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, before Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time to secure Senegal’s victory on the field.

On March 17, 2026, CAF’s Appeals Committee ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, thereby declaring the North African side champions.

The Senegalese Football Federation appealed to CAS on March 25, 2026, seeking to overturn the sanction and recover the title, arguing that the match had resumed on the referee’s instructions and that its outcome had been decided on the pitch.