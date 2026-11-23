Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his country’s responsibility for targeting two Russian ships in the Libyan port of Benghazi, saying that the cargo ship “Angara”, which “Russia uses to transport weapons, has sunk.”

Zelenskyy posted a video clip of the operation, explaining that the targeting also included the corvette “Mercury”, which he described as one of the most modern Russian warships, without providing details on the extent of the damage it sustained or the fate of the crews of the two ships.

The clip, which bears the logo of the Security Service of Ukraine, showed naval drones approaching ships, including a ship with a red hull, followed by explosions and the outbreak of fires within daytime, nighttime, and thermal footage taken from a distance.

Libyan sources revealed the use of several naval drones in the attack on the Russian ship inside the naval base at Benghazi port, noting that naval forces intercepted 4 of them and inflicted damage on them, while medical sources told Reuters that 10 people, including Russians and Libyans, sustained minor injuries, coinciding with the Libyan Navy’s rescue of the crew of a commercial ship that was subjected to a separate attack off the city’s coast.

On the official level, the government emerged from the House of Representatives headed by Osama Hammad explained that the Russian ship stopped to refuel and take on provisions while returning to its country as part of maritime cooperation agreements, directing the opening of a joint investigation with Moscow.

The Libyan House of Representatives also rejected turning the country’s territory or its territorial waters into an arena for settling scores, stressing that Libya is not a party to the war, while local media quoted the Russian Ambassador to Libya, Aydar Aganin, as saying that Moscow is considering a response to these attacks.

What do we know about the Russian corvette Mercury and its most prominent weapons?

The Russian ship “Mercury” is not classified as a frigate in the strict military sense, but rather it is a multi-mission missile corvette belonging to “Project 20380” known as the “Steregushchiy” class, and it is considered one of the relatively modern warships in the Russian fleet, its construction began in 2015 under the name “Retiviy” before being renamed to “Mercury” in October 2021 to enter active service in 2023.

The operation to target it gains great importance because it is a sophisticated combat unit and not just a supply ship, as it includes various armament systems including 8 Uran anti-ship missiles, and the Redut air defense system for intercepting missiles and aerial targets, in addition to a 100 mm naval gun, AK-630 guns for close-in defense, and Paket-NK torpedoes for countering submarines, as well as equipment to accommodate a Ka-27 reconnaissance and anti-submarine helicopter.

The “Mercury” combines 4 main combat capabilities represented in anti-ship warfare, air defense, anti-submarine warfare, and the protection of maritime movements and securing patrols, its engineering design focuses on coastal operations and regional waters without reaching the classification of a destroyer or a heavy frigate intended for long-range operations.