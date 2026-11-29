The government has approved a new list of 55 types of used agricultural machinery and equipment eligible for import, covering a wide range of farming needs, including tractors of various types and capacities, seeding and planting equipment, harvesting machinery, feed-processing equipment, fertilization and crop-treatment machinery, as well as livestock-farming equipment.

The list includes, among other items, rubber-tired articulated tractors powered by diesel engines ranging from 30 to 130 kW, crawler tractors with capacities of 40 to 180 horsepower, machinery for planting garlic, onions and industrial tomatoes, olive, potato and sugar beet harvesters, forage harvesters, milking machines, egg incubators, and trucks and trailers for transporting horses and livestock. The move is intended to meet farmers’ needs and boost agricultural production, while maintaining strict technical and administrative oversight of all imported equipment.

In detail, the government has introduced new requirements governing the customs clearance of used production lines and equipment, as well as used agricultural machinery, through amendments and additions to Executive Decree No. 24-241, dated July 22, 2024. The amendments were enacted under a new executive decree published in Issue No. 82 of the Official Gazette on November 25, 2026.

The measure aims to establish a more precise regulatory framework for the importation of used equipment, meet the needs of farmers and economic operators for machinery that has proven effective in other markets, and maintain rigorous technical inspections to prevent Algeria from becoming a destination for obsolete or non-compliant equipment.

The new decree places qualification and conformity certificates at the center of the import process. Following the issuance of preliminary approval, economic operators must apply for a conformity certificate from the relevant provincial directorate of industry or agriculture, depending on the type of equipment being imported. The application must include a detailed description of the production line or equipment, accompanied by a sealed technical data sheet, a pro forma invoice listing the serial numbers of all components of the production line—or the chassis number in the case of machinery—and the conformity certificate.

These requirements are designed to enable the authorities to verify the identity of each item of equipment before it enters the country.

The decree also stipulates that the inspection report and conformity certificate must be prepared no more than six months prior to the date of submission of the report. In addition, the valuation determined by the assessment body must not be more than five years old at the time it is issued and considered by customs authorities during the clearance process. The provision is intended to prevent reliance on outdated reports that fail to reflect the equipment’s actual condition and to ensure that declared values are as close as possible to market reality.

As for administrative deadlines, the decree gives the provincial director of agriculture 15 days from the date the inspection report is submitted to issue the qualification certificate. The certificate application must also be filed within the same timeframe.

The provincial director of agriculture is further required to notify the provincial director of industry of the decision within 30 days of issuing the acknowledgment of receipt, so that it can be incorporated into the licensing decision. In the event of a rejection, the decision must be duly reasoned and formally notified to the applicant.

Authorities may also request additional documents demonstrating that the facilities intended to accommodate the used agricultural equipment meet the required standards. The decree also provides for joint inspection visits by the provincial directors of agriculture and industry to verify that these facilities comply with the conditions of the issued authorization.

One of the decree’s key provisions is the replacement of the previous annexes listing eligible used agricultural machinery with a new, expanded and more detailed list. It covers tractors of various types, including articulated rubber-tired diesel tractors rated between 30 and 130 kW, crawler tractors ranging from 40 to 180 horsepower, as well as small and walk-behind tractors.

The equipment is classified under precise customs nomenclature codes to facilitate identification by customs authorities. The list also includes planting and seeding machinery, such as equipment for planting garlic, onions, sugar beet, industrial tomatoes and fruit trees, as well as trial seeders.

Harvesting equipment is covered as well, including machinery for harvesting industrial tomatoes, garlic, onions, olives, almonds and sugar beet; small harvesters; tree-picking platforms; and potato sorting machines.

The list further extends to feed-processing, fertilization and crop-treatment equipment, along with livestock-farming machinery. These include milking machines and milking parlors, feed dispensers, automatic watering systems, poultry-feeding equipment, egg incubators, machines for cutting and grading hatching eggs, livestock and horse transport trucks and trailers, and calf transport crates.

The new decree repeals Articles 13, 14 and 15 of the previous decree, replacing them with two new provisions and renumbering the remaining articles. The changes form part of a broader overhaul of Chapter IV, now titled “List of Used Agricultural Equipment and Machinery.”

The revisions reflect the government’s effort to adapt regulations to the needs of the agricultural sector and facilitate the importation of used machinery that remains fit for use, while tightening technical and administrative controls to ensure imported equipment is in good condition and meets Algeria’s required standards.