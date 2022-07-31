-- -- -- / -- -- --
After Nouakchott, The First Commercial Cruise Starts Between Algeria and Dakar 

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache 
The first scheduled commercial cruise between Algeria and the Senegalese capital, Dakar, departs here Sunday from Algiers’ Port.
In a statement to the first radio channel, Mourad Kouache, professor of economics at the University of Oum El Bouaghi (eastern Algeria), Mourad Kouache, considered the opening of the maritime line as an important step toward strengthening Algeria’s strategic depth in Africa, adding that opening the line would facilitate intra-regional trade between the two countries, and West African countries as well.
This trade line will contribute to upgrading and increasing the volume of inter-trade exchange between the two countries, at a time when Algeria is betting on reaching $7 billion in exports for 2022.
