After Russia, China Welcomes Algeria To Join The BRICS Group

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced that his country welcomes Algeria to join the BRICS group, days after the Russian welcome.

The Chinese Embassy in Algeria confirmed, on its official Facebook page, that Algeria’s Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of the Hight-Level Meeting of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77), where he clarified that the Chinese side supports Algeria in playing the role of the rotating presidency of the Arab League and the success of the upcoming Arab summit in Algiers and welcomes Algeria to join the BRICS group.

Wang Yi also said that the Chinese side appreciates Algeria from the first batch that participated in the Ministerial Meeting of the “Group of Friends of the Global Development Initiative” and the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, asserting that China is ready to work with the Algerians to play a constructive role in global peace and development.

Wang Yi added that the two sides agreed to strengthen solidarity, safeguard the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and jointly advance international justice and fairness.