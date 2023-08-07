Agreement In Algeria And France To Complete The Visit In The Absence Of Political Will

According to statements made by officials in both Algeria and France, the state visit of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to Paris, scheduled for last June, is still in progress and is awaiting the approval of some arrangements, but these arrangements are long overdue, so the visit remains suspended until further notice. .

In the last interview that President Tebboune gave to the national media, he confirmed that his forthcoming visit to France is still on, but he hinted that the responsibility for the repeated postponements lies with the French authorities, who did not take the initiative to set the agenda of the visit and hand it over to the Algerian party to fix the date in consultation between the two parties.

President Tebboune noted that his visit to Paris is still underway and that it has not been canceled, as has been speculated in recent media reports, due to the deterioration of relations between the two countries as a result of a series of events. President Tebboune implicitly put the blame on the French side, as he is required to present a clear program on the matter.

The first judge of the country also expressed his refusal to turn a state visit into a mere show visit in which he wanders through some famous French avenues such as the “Champs-Elysées” and receives greetings from the French Republican Guard, while there seemed to be a disagreement between the two parties on the agenda of this visit, which required much ink. And to confirm that it is still on the agenda, President Tebboune said: “We are waiting for the program of this visit from the French Presidency”.

And before that, exactly in the middle of last June, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, was asked by the French news channel “LCI” about the fate of this visit, and she replied: “I hope it will happen, we are working on dates”.

And based on the statements of officials in both Algeria and France, it is clear that the two countries adhere to this visit, which is supposed to come in response to the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Algeria last August, when bilateral relations were restored after a few months of provocative statements issued, about the inmate of the Elysee Palace, by which he questioned the existence of an Algerian nation before the French occupation in 1830, and these are the statements that, as is known, led President Tebboune to summon the former Algerian ambassador in Paris, Mohamed Antar Daoud.

It is known that this visit was initially scheduled to take place at the beginning of May, but was postponed to June, according to an unofficial Algerian source, who attributed the decision to the internal situation in France at the time, which was witnessing social unrest as a result of the popular protests rejecting the French government’s adoption of a decision to review the pension law.

However, the visit did not take place on the second date, which was set in the second half of the last month of June, due to a series of silent diplomatic crises, after which President Tebboune decided to schedule a state visit to Russia in the period from 13 to 17 of the same month, and he was received in Moscow by President Vladimir Putin, with great fanfare, as this was coded messages to Paris, as the Russia visit saw the signing of strategic partnership agreements, the exchange of intelligence and information on “national security threats”.

The mysterious fate of President Tebboune’s visit to France reveals the nature of Algerian-French relations, which are governed by special considerations that do not apply to others. Therefore, as has happened in the last two decades.