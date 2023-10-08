Ahmed Attaf: Algeria Will Not Abandon Palestinian People’s Right To Establish An Independent State

Algeria will not abandon its support for just causes among them is the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said on Sunday.

This statement came in a speech by Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, before heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of international and regional organizations accredited in Algeria on the occasion of the celebration of Algerian Diplomacy Day.

Algeria celebrates this day on October 8 every year, to commemorate Algeria’s accession to the United Nations as a full member and sovereign state after regaining its independence in 1962.

Attaf said in his speech; “Algeria confirms that it will not abandon its support for just causes, among them is the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital”.

“The tragic conditions that the region is going through at these moments are nothing but the result of the denial of this legitimate, inalienable and imprescriptible right”, he added.

“The flame of hope has died in the Palestinian people. How could it not be, when an entire generation of them has not seen, heard, or read about a serious peace process that concerns their living conditions and fulfils the rights guaranteed to them by international legitimacy”, Attaf explained.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip on Saturday and Sunday rose to 370 martyrs, with 2,200 others injured, according to what the Palestinian News Agency reported from medical sources in Gaza.

Arab and international media reported that the occupation suffered at least 659 deaths and 2,156 injuries as a result of the ongoing “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation launched by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, Algeria expressed its “deep” concern at the escalation of barbaric Zionist aggression against the Gaza Strip, which has cost the lives of dozens of innocent Palestinians, calling on the international community to intervene immediately, through the relevant international bodies, to protect the Palestinian people against Zionist brutality and criminality, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad.