Ahmed Attaf Receives Invitation From Antony Blinken to Visit Washington

On Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, received a letter from his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, inviting him to pay a working visit to Washington.

According to a statement by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this visit will be an opportunity “to hold the sixth session of the Algerian-American strategic dialogue and to assess the reality of multidimensional cooperation between Algeria and USA”.

“The two parties will pay special attention to regional security issues, counter-terrorism efforts, and the ever-evolving economic partnership, and the fields of culture and education, whose status is expanding in the relations between the two countries,” the statement added.

Blinken visited Algeria in March 2022, in conjunction with the participation of the United States as a guest of honour at the Algiers International Fair.

The US official at the time referred to “a long history of relations between the two countries. Since the conclusion of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship in 1795, and through Algeria’s hosting of negotiations for the release of American hostages from Tehran in 1981″.