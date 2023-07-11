-- -- -- / -- -- --
إدارة الموقع
English

Ahmed Attaf Receives Invitation From Antony Blinken to Visit Washington

Echoroukonline  / English version: Dalila Henache
  • 26
  • 0
Ahmed Attaf Receives Invitation From Antony Blinken to Visit Washington

On Tuesday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ahmed Attaf, received a letter from his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, inviting him to pay a working visit to Washington.

According to a statement by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this visit will be an opportunity “to hold the sixth session of the Algerian-American strategic dialogue and to assess the reality of multidimensional cooperation between Algeria and USA”.

“The two parties will pay special attention to regional security issues, counter-terrorism efforts, and the ever-evolving economic partnership, and the fields of culture and education, whose status is expanding in the relations between the two countries,” the statement added.

Blinken visited Algeria in March 2022, in conjunction with the participation of the United States as a guest of honour at the Algiers International Fair.

The US official at the time referred to “a long history of relations between the two countries. Since the conclusion of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship in 1795, and through Algeria’s hosting of negotiations for the release of American hostages from Tehran in 1981″.

Related Articles
French Police In The Grip Of The Far-Right

French Police In The Grip Of The Far-Right

Algeria: “Retrieval Of All State Property And Real Estate By Force Of Law”

Algeria: “Retrieval Of All State Property And Real Estate By Force Of Law”

1.131 Million Algerians Visited Tunisia in Six Months

1.131 Million Algerians Visited Tunisia in Six Months

Spanish Political Consensus To Correct Relations With Algeria

Spanish Political Consensus To Correct Relations With Algeria

Manchester City Postpones Riyad Mahrez’s Transfer to Al-Ahly

Manchester City Postpones Riyad Mahrez’s Transfer to Al-Ahly

Add Comment

All fields are mandatory and your email will not be published. Please respect the privacy policy.

Your comment has been sent for review, it will be published after approval!
Comments
0
Sorry! There is no content to display!

Most Read