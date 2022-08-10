Aimene Benabderrahmane Meets With His Palestinian Counterpart In Turkey

Prime Minister Aimene Ben Abdabderrahmane met with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Shtayyeh

on the sidelines of their participation in Turkey’s Islamic Solidarity Games opening ceremony.

According to a statement by the ministry, the two parties “renewed their adherence to the deep and distinguished brotherly relations that bind the two brotherly countries and peoples, and their desire to enhance bilateral cooperation.”

During the meeting, the Palestinian Prime Minister expressed “the deep gratitude of the people and government of Palestine, for Algeria’s steadfast support to the Palestinian people and the tireless efforts of President Tebboune to achieve Palestinian reconciliation”.

For his part, the Algerian Prime Minister reiterated Algeria’s “steadfast position in support of the Palestinian cause” and confirmed Algeria’s determination to make the upcoming Arab summit in Algeria a success, “in which the Palestinian cause will be the main focus”.

Prime Minister Benabderrahmane visited Turkey as representative of the President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games opening ceremony in Konya, Turkey, where he was received Tuesday evening by the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

