“Air Algerie” Company Set To compete On A World Scale With 70 Aircraft

The national airlines company “Air Algerie” has embarked on preparing a plan to develop its fleet, improve its services, strengthen its network, and compete on a world scale in line with instructions of the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Regarding the decision to boost the Air Algerie fleet with 15 new planes, the person in charge of liaison at the company level, Amine Andaloussi, confirmed in a statement to Echorouk on Monday that the decision bears a forward-looking view and is of great benefit to the national economy, by reviving the activity of Algiers International Airport, which is capable of attracting 15 million passengers annually, and developing a scheme to export national products to various countries of the world by purchasing new cargo planes, in addition to reviving tourism and commercial services after approving the new summer flight plan, which will restore Air Algerie to work with all its energy and meet more customer needs and respond to the aspirations of the Algerian community abroad by reviewing prices and increasing the number of flights.

Our source confirmed that immediately after the cabinet decision, Air Algerie will start preparing a study to find out its needs in terms of developing its network in many new destinations in Africa, Asia and even America, in addition to strengthening its internal routes and cargo capabilities, “and this is what enables it to determine the quality of aircraft.”

On the other hand, Amine Andaloussi confirmed that the current fleet of Air Algerie amounts to 56 aircraft, and the reinforcement of the fleet with 15 new aircraft will raise the competition ability of the company, which is looking forward to globalization in terms of raising the number of flights, offering competitive prices and more improvement in services.

He added that some Air Algerie planes are about to the end of the service, which requires compensation in the coming years, and this is what makes the decision to purchase new aircraft, according to him, bears a strategic dimension to the modernization and development of the company’s air fleet.

The American Boeing aircraft, whose average price is $100 million, and the process of delivery from factories ranges between two and five years, “especially since the demand for new aircraft rose after the Corona virus epidemic, which froze air navigation for several months.”

Regarding the method of purchasing the new aircraft, other sources familiar with the matter confirmed that Air Algerie will request a loan from the banks, as it did during previous operations, and the purchase process will be through three payments, which will correspond to the book of conditions that Air Algerie will set for the various aircraft needed.

The loans will then be repaid according to a schedule that takes into account the commercial and public privacy of the company.