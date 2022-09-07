“Air Algerie” Opens The Door To Have Solid Foothold In African Markets

On Wednesday, Air Algerie airline company announced, in detail, its new promotional offers to various African countries, linking many French cities to African capitals, passing through Algiers airport. In the first place, Algerian investors can market and export their products in various African cities, through the completely new and rich program of Air Algerie, which links Europe with Africa via Algeria.

The company’s spokesman Mr Andalussi said that Algiers airport will be a major transit area from various African countries to Europe and from the latter to various African capitals, and this will make Algerian dealers, according to him, a valuable opportunity to discover new African markets and promote their products through the cargo branch of Air Algerie.

He stressed that Air Algerie is looking towards globalization by opening new markets, and enabling Algerian travelers to travel to various African and European destinations, through ready-made weekly flights, and this is what makes Algiers Airport a pivotal airport for Algerian investors and even foreigners who want to sweep African markets.

As for the detailed program announced by Air Algérie with prices, it is represented by the Lyon-Abidjan-Lyon flight starting from 499 euros, and Lyon Bamako-Lyon starting from 499 euros, and the Lyon Dakar-Lyon flight price has been set starting from 449 euros, and the Lyon Niamey-Lyon flight starting from 549 Oro, Lyon Nouakchott Lyon from 499 euros, Lyon Ouagadougou Lyon excursion from 449 euros.

For flights departing from Marseille towards Africa via Algiers airport, the price of the Marseille, Abidjan, Marseille flight was set, starting from 499 euros, and Marseille, Bamako, Marseille, starting from 499 euros, and the Marseille, Dakar, Marseille flight price was set, starting at 449 euros, and a flight Marseille, Niamey, Marseille, starting from 599 euros, as for the Marseille, Nouakchott, Marseille flight, its price was set, starting from 449 euros, and Marseille, Ouagadougou, Marseille, starting from 449 euros.

The Air Algerie enticing “show” carried a rich program for travel from French Toulouse to various African countries through Algiers Airport, and travel from various African cities towards many French airports through Algiers Airport, which will turn into an important transit hub between Africa and Europe.