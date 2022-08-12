-- -- -- / -- -- --
Air Algérie Schedules An Additional Flight To Moscow Every Tuesday

Echoroukonline/English version: Dalila Henache
Air Algérie announced the programming of an additional flight to Moscow every Tuesday, in addition to its weekly flight scheduled for Friday.
according to a Meta post by Air Algérie on its official page, on Friday, following the decisions of the public authorities regarding the promotion of the international flight program, Air Algérie is pleased to inform you that an additional flight to Moscow has been scheduled every Tuesday, in addition to the scheduled flight every Friday.
