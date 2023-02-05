Air Algérie to Return to Full Capacity By March 2023

Air Algérie expects that the rate of on-time performance will increase further, after the entry of all its fleet into service next March, and the return of 11 aircraft to service after they were subjected to periodic maintenance as a result of their suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic, given the increase in the daily and weekly supply of flights and seats, which also paves the way for more presence in the African market, according to the instructions of the President of the Republic.

In this context, the Director of Communications at Air Algérie, Amine Andaloussi, told Echorouk that the return of the company’s fleet to work at full capacity after recovering 11 aircraft currently undergoing periodic maintenance, as announced by the Minister of Transport, Kamel Beldjoud a few days ago in Parliament, will raise the level of on-time performance, given the allocation of all 56 aircraft available to the company.

Andaloussi added, in an interview with Echorouk, on Sunday, that the aircraft, which are currently undergoing maintenance in the airlines’ workshops with Algerian hands and competencies, because they remained almost out of service during the Covid-19 pandemic, explaining that these procedures are conditional by the aircraft manufacturers, to ensure the readiness of the fleet after stopping the activity for long periods, as is the case in various countries of the world.

“Restoring the aircraft, which are currently undergoing periodic maintenance, will enable the company to enhance its presence and positioning in the African market by increasing flights and opening new destinations, according to the directives of the President of the Republic”, he added.

“These aircraft will also have a relative impact on lower ticket prices, whether related to domestic or international flights, and this is based on the supply and demand base, as supply will increase through the return of 11 aircraft to activity, i.e. an increase in the number of seats available daily and weekly, as well as the number of additional and new flights that will be included soon”, he asserted.

Air Algérie’s spokesman affirmed that the company, despite the presence of 11 aircraft in regular maintenance, was able to reconcile international and domestic flights and public service since the gradual revival of air navigation as a result of the Covid19 pandemic.

The return of Air Algérie’s fleet to work at full capacity (11 aircraft subject to maintenance returned to activity) coincides with the approaching period of Umrah for the holy month of Ramadan, which is characterized by great demand and pressure on the fleet.

Previously, the Minister of Transport, Kamel Beldjoud, confirmed last Thursday, in a session to answer oral questions at the National People’s Assembly, that Air Algérie will acquire 15 new aircraft of different sizes, in addition to 7 others within the framework of leasing.

The process of acquiring new aircraft and renting others will raise the national company’s fleet to 78 aircraft, which means more flights and more seats as well, in addition to operating flights to new destinations, which will necessarily be reflected in ticket prices, which decrease given the high daily and weekly supply.