Air Algerie’s Plan To Enter The Carbon Fees Battle

The new Air Algerie fleet will be a friend to the environment and reduce carbon emissions by up to 25% less than its current level, as part of a proactive plan for the national airline in anticipation of many Western countries imposing emission fees within a few years.

Director of Communications at Air Algerie, Amine Andaloussi, told Echorouk that the new fleet, which the company announced its acquisition months ago, will be environmentally friendly and reduce carbon emissions by up to 25% less than what currently exists, similar to the Airbus A350 aircraft, while the new generation Boeing 737 Max aircraft will reduce carbon emissions by about 20%.

The spokesman added that the Algerian Air Force’s proactive plan is based on two parts: the first relates to maintaining the old fleet by recognized standards to avoid carbon emissions exceeding the permissible level, and the second is through renewing the fleet with modern, environmentally friendly aircraft whose carbon emissions are reduced by rates of up to 25%.

Andaloussi explained that this proactive plan comes at a time when most Western countries are preparing to implement fees on carbon emissions in the field of air transport, which – according to him – will occur within a few years, especially since most of Air Algerie’s flights are heading to countries preparing to implement this fee, which makes advance action an urgent necessity for the company to be ready when Western countries will begin implementing carbon fees.

In the same context, Andaloussi revealed a special department established by the General Directorate that tracks Air Algerie’s flights and the levels of carbon emissions for each flight. An analysis and study of emission levels were carried out to search for consumption patterns and flight paths that would lead to a lower level of polluting emissions.

The same official spoke about contracts signed by Air Algeria with professional local companies in the field of recycling and disposal of waste, such as aircraft oils that are replaced in large quantities, so the company needs professionals for this task to avoid throwing this waste into nature, in addition to rubber tires.

He asserted that Air Algerie recently resorted to piecemeal baggage procedures, which also aim to reduce the weight of the aircraft and control it more, because as is known, the more its weight, the higher the fuel consumption and thus the increase in carbon emissions, explaining that this measure came in line with what is in practice by international airlines, and also to preserve the environment, reduce emissions, and avoid fees in the future.

“Air Algerie participated in the Sustainable Economy Forum (November 6 and 7) organized on Monday in Algiers, given the presence of international experts whose expertise and experience can be deployed, as well as the presence of emerging Algerian companies in the field of recycling and waste disposal that offered their services, and opportunities for cooperation and partnership can be discussed with them in this field.