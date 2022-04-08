Algeria Against Suspending Russia From The Human Rights Council

Algeria, along with Syria, voted against the decision to suspend Russia’s membership in the United Nations Human Rights Council, while Libya was the only Arab country to vote in favour of it and 12 other countries abstained.

The United Nations General Assembly had agreed to suspend Russia’s membership in the Human Rights Council during a session held at its headquarters in New York, based on a vote of 93 countries in favour of the resolution, 24 against and 58 abstention.

The electronic board in the General Assembly hall showed that 12 Arab countries abstained from voting, namely Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the EAU, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Sudan, Tunisia, Yemen and the Sultanate of Oman.

Libya was the only Arab country voting in favour of the resolution, while Algeria and Syria voted against it, Morocco, Lebanon, Somalia and Djibouti were absent from the voting session.

It is recalled that the UN resolution stipulated “suspending the rights of the Russian Federation’s membership in the Human Rights Council, and reviewing this matter, as appropriate.”

The issuance of this resolution required the approval of two-thirds of the members of the General Assembly participating in the voting process.

Lebanon, Somalia, Djibouti and Morocco, which has been absent since the beginning of the meetings to make important decisions about the Ukraine-Russia conflict, thus applying the head in the sand approach.