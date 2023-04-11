Algeria At The Centre Of The French Dispute With The Moroccan Regime

The right-wing French newspaper Le Figaro has listed the Algerian-French rapprochement as one of the reasons for the sudden rift between Rabat and Paris, alongside other issues that have affected French pride, such as the scandal surrounding the Moroccan regime’s spying on the telephone of President Emmanuel Macron and 14 of his ministers, a scandal that has also affected Algerian officials and citizens.

In an article entitled “Between Paris and Rabat, reasons for a deep-rooted dispute”, the newspaper said that the scandal of spying on President Macron via the Zionist Pegasus software, in which the Moroccan secret service was involved, was the drop that overflowed the cup, writing: “Since the explosion of the Pegasus scandal, it has accumulated the differences between Rabat and Paris,” and it was also a reason for Algeria to sever its relations with Rabat, according to what was stated in the boycott statement.

Le Figaro, known for its proximity to the wheels of decision-making in Paris, spoke of the role of the Algerian-French rapprochement in the crisis of Franco-Moroccan relations, and said that this fact increased the fears of Rabat, which had adopted a rigid stance on the issue of Western Sahara with the aim of pushing Paris to follow in the footsteps of the American president. The former, Donald Trump, refused to take such a step, contenting himself with supporting the efforts of the United Nations, in a position that shocked the Moroccan regime, which believed that France was its first ally and unconditional supporter of its expansionist projects in Western Sahara.

The newspaper described what is happening today between France and the Moroccan regime as an unprecedented “deaf estrangement” since the accession to the throne of King Mohammed VI some 24 years ago, a crisis that was only surpassed by the scandal of the assassination of the Moroccan dissident Mehdi Ben Barka on French soil in 1964.

With the collaboration between Moroccan and Zionist secret services, which preceded allowing the Zionist secret service “Mossad” to spy on the Arab summit held in Rabat in 1965, and which led to the defeat of the Arabs in the 1967 war against the usurping entity, as a response to the favor shown by King Hassan II to his Zionist allies.

The newspaper pointed out that the two countries deliberately concealed the real causes of this silent crisis, in an unprecedented scene, contrary to what happened in previous cases, similar to the case of the famous book “Our Friend the King” that gnawed at the palace during the reign of the late King Hassan II, but nevertheless stopped at the issue of The European Parliament voted to condemn the human rights situation, the imprisonment of journalists outside the law and the restriction of freedom of expression in Morocco, in an unprecedented step in more than two decades.

Following the vote by the European Parliament to condemn the Moroccan regime, the French authorities, led by President Macron, were subjected to a fierce attack by the Moroccan media and political elites close to the palace, in a way that gave the impression that Paris had done so, despite the fact that European representatives of different nationalities and ideological and political backgrounds voted overwhelmingly in favor of condemnation (356 in favor to 32 against).

Paris used to play the role of shock absorber in everything concerning the Moroccan regime at the European level, but the fact that the deputies of the French president’s party issued the list of convicted voters caused a state of frenzy in the Moroccan regime, which seems to have been convinced of the loss of a great strategic ally of the size of France in the European Union, which explains the concentrated campaign led by the media close to the Moroccan regime against Macron immediately after the conviction.