Algeria Buys 105.000 Tons Of Wheat In An International Tender

Algeria’s professional office of grains had bought about 105.000 tons of wheat in an international tender that closed on Tuesday, European traders said Thursday.

Dealers expected that the purchase would be from Russia, although the origin was optional, as they said that a shipment weighing 60.000 tons and another 45.000 tons were purchased.

Estimates of the purchase price Thursday were about $364 per ton, including shipping, and the price is the minimum range between $364 and $365 per ton, estimated on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Traders said Russian wheat was offered at $10 to $15 a ton cheaper than EU wheat.