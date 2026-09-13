Algeria Calls for International Controls on Pregabalin at Vienna Meeting

Algeria has called for the international classification of certain substances that are not currently subject to international controls, including pregabalin, according to a statement issued Sunday by the National Office for the Fight Against Drugs and Drug Addiction.

In this regard, Tarek Kour, Director General of the National Office for the Fight Against Drugs and Drug Addiction, called on behalf of Algeria, at the conclusion of the 33rd session of the Heads of National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies in Africa, held in Vienna, Austria, for the issue of illicit trafficking in pregabalin and its non-medical use to be included on the agenda of the next session of the Heads of African National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies.

The proposal comes amid the growing spread of pregabalin in several countries, including Algeria. As the substance is not currently classified among those subject to international control, the risks of its diversion from therapeutic purposes are increasing, with serious consequences for individuals and society as a whole.

Through this proposal, Algeria seeks to strengthen the exchange of knowledge and expertise among African countries, intensify information-sharing on illicit pregabalin trafficking routes and patterns of misuse, and mobilize African support for the development of a joint approach to tackling the phenomenon.

The initiative also aims to formulate practical recommendations and measures at the national, regional and international levels to strengthen efforts to combat illicit trafficking in the substance and reduce the risks associated with its use outside medical purposes.

Through this proposal, Algeria reaffirms its commitment to continuing its efforts to combat the illicit trafficking of psychoactive substances and to strengthening joint African action in addressing emerging challenges in this field, thereby helping to coordinate efforts and develop more effective responses to the phenomenon.

Following the conclusion of the session, Algeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Rachid Bladehane, received the Algerian delegation that had participated in the meeting.