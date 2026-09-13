Algeria Displaces The UAE From The Top Spot Of Naphtha Suppliers To South Korea

Algeria became the top supplier of naphtha to South Korea during the first half of 2026, with a share of 17.2% of the country’s total imports of this material, ahead of the UAE, the United States, India, and the Sultanate of Oman, according to data from the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) reported by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Algeria.

KITA figures showed that Algeria’s share of South Korea’s naphtha imports reached 17.2% during the first six months of the year, compared to 14.5% for the United Arab Emirates, 13.0% for the United States, 9.7% for India, and 9.3% for the Sultanate of Oman.

Algeria thus records an advancement for the first time over the UAE, which topped the list of naphtha suppliers to South Korea during the years 2024 and 2025.

Algeria’s share also rose steadily from 12.9% in 2024 to 15.6% in 2025, before reaching 17.2% during the first half of 2026.

Naphtha is an essential raw material in the Korean petrochemical industry, which enhances the importance of Algeria’s position as a source of this material, given its strong base in the energy sector. Hydrocarbons represent about 90% of Algeria’s exports and about 65% of state revenues.

Algeria owns five refining complexes, including the Skikda complex, with a total capacity exceeding 30 million tons annually, while the national hydrocarbons company Sonatrach continues to expand its capabilities in this field.

Algeria’s Mediterranean location gains strategic importance in this context, as its supply routes do not pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen instability in navigation and supply routes, contributing to the reshaping of some energy trade paths.

These developments highlight the importance of diversifying supply sources for energy security, at a time when South Korea continues to rely on naphtha imports to meet the needs of its petrochemical industry.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Algeria confirmed that it will continue to support the expansion of economic cooperation between the two countries, including cooperation in the energy sector.

The figures are based on trade statistics issued by the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), and data from the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), under customs heading HS 2710.12.4000.