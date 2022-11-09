Algeria Calls For The Need To Develop Counter-Terrorism Laws

Chairman of the National People’s Assembly, Ibrahim Boughali, confirmed at the 44th Conference of the African Parliament Chairmen held in Zimbabwe, the need to develop national legislations concerning counter-terrorism to include the political, social and economic dimensions, according to a statement of the NPA.

“Boughali explained in a speech delivered on his behalf to the participants in this conference, Vice-President of the People’s National Assembly, Ghali Lansari, that the Algerian approach in this field is a comprehensive and global regional reference”, noting that Algeria “proposed in 2021 an African approach that requires the integration of new concepts, means and resources of a normative and operational nature to improve African action in the field of countering terrorism and violent extremism”.

After reviewing the “risk of threats posed by terrorism” – the same statement added- the NPA’s chairman asserted the need to “implement mechanisms that would stop the funding of terrorists on the one hand, and increase cooperation and full implementation of international agreements to combat this scourge on the other hand”.

“The spread of terrorist organizations in the Sahel and West Africa requires engagement with all partners to move forward in a comprehensive approach that achieves security and peace”, calling in this context “MPs to accompany governments in every program that establishes the building of strategic regional cooperation to face the challenges of this global threat”.

After his speech, he warned against “using the Internet to promote terrorist ideologies and ideas of violent extremism among young people” as they are “targeted for recruitment” and urged “establishing the rules of good governance in all fields to create an environment that promotes economic growth and contributes to making this group a positive factor to their homelands”.

The work of the 44th Conference of Chairmen of African Parliaments, members of the African Parliamentary Union (APU) began Wednesday morning in Victoria Falls (Zimbabwe), with the participation of a delegation from both chambers of the Algerian Parliament.

Algeria is taking part in the work of this conference, the opening of which was chaired by the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, in the presence of representatives of several African States, with a delegation from the two chambers of parliament led by the Vice-President of the APN, Lansari Ghali.

It should be recalled that among the items on the agenda of the Conference, there are two themes relating to “The contribution of parliaments in counter-terrorism and violent extremism: how to mitigate the effects of this scourge through good democratic governance” and “the socio-economic fallout of terrorism on populations: how to increase their resilience”.