Algeria Calls On All Parties in Sudan to Stop Fighting

On Saturday, Algeria called, in a statement, on all parties in Sudan to stop the fighting and to prioritize the language of dialogue after the outbreak of military clashes between the military and the country’s rapid support forces led by Gen. Hemedti.

Algeria said that it “is following with great concern the serious clashes in Sudan and the resulting loss of life and property” and she called for “privileging the language of dialogue to overcome differences, no matter how complex they are.”

The statement issued by the Algerian presidency said: “Algeria, the current president of the Council of the League of Arab States at the summit level, is following with great concern the developments in the brotherly Republic of Sudan after the serious clashes and confrontations with heavy weapons that were recorded in the capital, Khartoum, between the army forces and the Rapid Support Forces, and the resulting loss of life and property”.

Based on the fraternal relations and historical ties that unite the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, Algeria calls on all Sudanese parties to stop the fighting and to give priority to the language of dialogue to overcome differences, no matter how complex they are.

It also calls upon all brothers to work to uphold the supreme interest of the homeland, at a time when the Republic of Sudan is in dire need of concerted efforts by its people to end the current crisis and achieve the legitimate aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people to restore their security and stability and build a democratic and modern state.