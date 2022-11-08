Algeria-China Relations: A 2nd Five-Year Strategic Cooperation Plan

Algeria and China signed the “2nd Five-Year Plan for Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation between the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and the People’s Republic of China for the years 2022-2026”, the Algerian Foreign Ministry issued a joint statement on Tuesday between Minister Ramtane Lamamra and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

“This second five-year plan for comprehensive strategic cooperation between Algeria and China, and since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership relations between the two countries, aims to continue to intensify communication and cooperation between the two countries in all fields, including economy, trade, energy, agriculture, science and technology, space, health and human and cultural communication, as well as the promotion of twinning between the development strategies of Algeria and China”, the statement added.

“The two sides intend to take the opportunity to implement this five-year plan to deepen practical cooperation between them in all fields, ensure the continuous enrichment of the elements of the comprehensive strategic bilateral partnership, and bring benefits to both sides, friendly countries and peoples”.

Previously, China confirmed that it attaches great attention to the development of relations with Algeria, and during the current year, the two countries have strengthened their traditional friendship, solidarity and cooperation, and thus made new important progress in bilateral relations and that it will develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Algeria, which is what was achieved in the signing that took place on Tuesday in Algiers.

During a speech by the Chargé d’Affairs of the Chinese Embassy in Algeria, at the Ceremony of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of his country, at the end of last September, he confirmed that “the two countries have strong political mutual trust” while continuing to “resolutely support each other on issues related to the vital interests and major concerns of both sides, to protect the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, promoting international justice and equity, and promoting the international system in a more just and rational manner.”

At the time, the Chinese diplomat revealed that Beijing is seeking to move towards a strategic partnership with Algeria and a comprehensive strategic partnership for Algeria; “We can jointly defend our right to develop and choose our development path, jointly build an international environment more conducive to development, and protect the common interests of developing countries mutually and building a global partnership for development”.

Among the aspects of the strong relations between the two countries is China’s affirmation of its unconditional support for Algeria’s accession to the “BRICS” economic group, and the message it sent during the Arab summit hosted by Algeria on the 1st and 2nd of November.

Trade is not the only cooperation that made China establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with Algeria, which is the only partnership of its kind in the Maghreb, but also political trust and security and military cooperation, especially with the development of Chinese military industries in recent years.

This is the second plan of its kind, since China and Algeria signed the “comprehensive strategic partnership” agreement in 2014, aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.

Algeria joined China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, and in March 2022 the two countries announced that they had reached a consensus on the “executive plan for the joint construction of the initiative, which will be signed as soon as possible”.

Since 2013, China has been at the top of the ranking of exporting countries to Algeria. The Asian country overtook France, which was Algeria’s historic partner for decades.