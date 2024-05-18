The French Right Warns Against A Repetition Of Algerian Independence In New Caledonia

The bloody events taking place these days on the French occupied island of New Caledonia are reminiscent of the defeat of France and the restoration of Algeria’s sovereignty in the early 1960s, which sent a shock wave through the French far right that it has not been able to overcome despite the passage of more than six decades.

Jean-François Tosi, one of the faces of the French far right and a close associate of Marie Le Pen, the founder of the Front National, did not hesitate to compare what is happening today on the island of New Caledonia to what the French army experienced in Algeria in the 1950s and early 1960s.

François Tosi, writing on his account on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), called on his country’s authorities to restore security in the archipelago, whatever the cost, and to work to avoid what happened in 1988, which witnessed a bloody kidnapping in which 19 residents of New Caledonia were killed, and two French gendarmes.

The sleeping archipelago lives in the embrace of the Pacific Ocean, considered by the French Constitution as part of the Overseas Territories, after bloody confrontations between the French police and gendarmerie on the one hand, and “Kanak” activists demanding independence from France, which resulted in five deaths, most of them claimants. With the independence from France, after the French legislative authorities approved new legislative measures that gave the right to vote in elections to those who have had a residence certificate for ten years, which was considered by French leftists and “Kanak” activists as “similar to the National Front for the Liberation of the Kanak”, named after the Algerian Liberation Front, as well as the Corsican Liberation Front (AFLAN C).

The right-wing leader during the era of Le Pen Sr. in the 1980s explained: “While the French National Front was in shock from the loss of French Algeria, it warned from the beginning of the protest of the dangers of losing New Caledonia from France, just as we lost Algeria.

As for Jean-François Tosi, the project of the extremist National Front at that time was strict, which was to fight with all force the rebels or anyone who had a desire for independence from France, noting that the historical founder of the far right party, Jean-Marie Le Pen, was against the “agreement” in Nouméa (the capital of the occupied archipelago), which occurred on that day in 1988 between the French authorities and those demanding the independence of New Caledonia.

Similar to what happened more than six decades ago, history seems to be repeating itself. The far right has opposed Algerian independence and to this day cannot digest what happened in 1962. The Le Pen family has gone so far as to reject Algerian independence outright. The Le Pen family even went so far as to call the general and president of France, Charles de Gaulle, a traitor for sitting at the negotiating table with the FLN and signing the Evian Accords.

This does not seem strange to those saturated with the culture of the extreme right, led by its founding father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was brutally involved in the torture and murder of Algerians during the Algerian liberation war, based on several investigations, perhaps the most prominent of which was that carried out by “Le Monde” daily journalist Florence Bougie, who completed an investigation in 2002 in which she addressed Le Pen’s involvement in torture in Algeria, despite attempts by French circles to exonerate him of this charge.