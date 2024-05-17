Is the King of Morocco Enough Aware of What is Happening Around Him?

Two different addresses do not meet, each indicating that no single decision-making centre issued them. This is the decisive observation made by any observer of the positions of the Moroccan regime when it comes to Algeria and the Arab Maghreb Union, which prompts the question of whether the matter related to a rebellion against the decisions of the Moroccan King Mohammed VI or is it related to schizophrenia in Rabat’s decision-making?

In the address of the Moroccan King to the thirty-third summit of the League of Arab States, which was held on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in the Kingdom of Bahrain, he spoke about two main issues of concern to the Maghreb region, the first related to the Arab Maghreb Union, and the second talks about sovereignty and territorial integrity. Although he did not name Algeria this time, it was the direct target of his address.

The Moroccan King says in the message read on his behalf by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch: “We cannot help but regret, once again, the failure of the Arab Maghreb Union to fulfil its natural role in supporting joint development of the Maghreb countries, especially by ensuring the freedom of movement of people and capital, goods and services between its five countries.”

He also spoke in another excerpt of his address: “…It must be emphasized that this situation is not an inevitable fate, but rather requires the adoption of a realistic vision, which believes in joint construction, and is based on commitment to the principles of good neighbourliness, respect for the national sovereignty of countries and their territorial integrity, and refraining from interference in its affairs and from sowing tendencies of division and secession.”

On the same day but in another place, exactly in the Republic of Venezuela, where the annual symposium of the United Nations Decolonization Committee was held, the Permanent Representative of the Moroccan regime to the United Nations, Omar Hilale, came out with other words that do not coincide at all with the words of the King of his country, who is supposed to be the only decision maker and the only one who, when he makes a decision, those appointed by him obey, and if he speaks, they listen to him, and if he orders, they execute.

What did Omar Hilale say? If Only Aziz Akhannouch Did Not Read the King’s Letter!

Omar Hilale has brought back his broken record, which was among the most prominent reasons that contributed to the Algerian decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Moroccan regime and attach it to harsh sanctions, which is the call for what he called the right to self-determination of the “Kabylian people”, which is raised by the terrorist “MAC” organization, in a blatant challenge to what King Mohammed VI said in Manama and before that many times.

In Contrast, Algeria shows a lot of composure despite its ability to play the card of the Rif activists in northern Morocco, demanding their political rights, and here lies the difference. As for the Western Sahara issue, it has transcended both countries, because it has been on the decolonization table at the United Nations for many decades.

This is not the first time that the institutions of the Alawite Kingdom have violated the decisions of King Mohammed VI when it comes to Algeria. About years ago, the King issued an address with a lot of commitment and strictness to pursue everyone who harms Algeria, when he said: “Evil and problems will never come to you from Morocco and no danger or threat will come to you from us, because what befalls you befalls us, and what harms you harms us,” and that “the security and stability of Algeria, and the peace of its people, are part of the security and stability of Morocco.” However, nothing has been achieved from these pledges. So, is the Moroccan king really aware of what he is saying? Is he aware enough of what is going on around him?