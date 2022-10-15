Algeria Commemorates The “Friend Of Revolution” Late President John F. Kennedy

“60 years after President Kennedy welcomed President Ben Bella to the White House, I am privileged to celebrate the inauguration of a plaque in Kennedy’s honour in the heart of Algiers. Thank you Rebiga Laid, Amar Belani and Kerdjidj for celebrating our shared history”, Ambassador Aubin tweeted.

The memorial plaque was inaugurated by the Minister of the Mujahideen and Rights Holders, Laid Rebiga, and the General Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ammar Balani.

The plaque commemorating Kennedy reads: “John Fitzgerald Kennedy, May 29, 1917- November 22, 1963, President of the United States of America, Friend of the Algerian Revolution”, he is honoured for his support for the lofty humanitarian principles, the values of freedom and justice, and the right of the Algerian people to independence and the restoration of national sovereignty.

John F. Kennedy, as a senator and president of the United States of America, gave support to the emerging nations of the Third World. These nations were under colonial rule and imperialism. Algeria was among the emerging African countries, which asked for its self-determination right from French colonialism. In 1954, Algeria declared a revolution with a proclamation aimed at internationalizing the Algerian question. France was an ally with

United States through NATO, but Kennedy, as a senator, criticized the French policy in Algeria. He announced a speech, in 1957, titled ‘‘Facing Facts on Algeria’’ which clarified Kennedy’s support for Algerian independence.

The speech gave Kennedy the nickname “the senator from Algeria” because he was the first American politician who supported Algerian Independence openly. He proclaimed that the French colonialism as well as Eisenhower administration’s assistance to French policy incited the emerging nations to stand against America and would be influenced by the communists.

Kennedy’s speech contains remarks and arguments that clarify why he denounced French colonialism in Algeria and suggested how the Algerian problem would be resolved. In the introduction, he addressed the speech to President Eisenhower and opened it with the ideology of “Imperialism the Enemy of Freedom”.