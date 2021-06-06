Algeria Condemns The Terrorist Attack In Burkina Faso

Algeria strongly condemned, on Sunday, the terrorist attack that killed over 160 people in Burkina Faso, expressing its solidarity with the government and people of brotherly Burkina Faso, a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

“Algeria strongly condemns the terrorist attack that targeted the residents of the village of Solhan in the north of the Republic of Burkina Faso, killing more than 100 civilians, including women and children”, the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “in the face of this painful affliction, Algeria expresses its full solidarity with the brotherly government and people of Burkina Faso and renews its firm commitment to support international and regional efforts aimed at eliminating the scourge of terrorism which spread in the Sahel-Saharan region has become a serious threat to the stability, security and development of countries”.

On Sunday, the death toll due to the armed men’s attacks on Friday night to Saturday in the north-eastern Burkina Faso town of Solhan rose to 160, according to local sources.

These attacks were committed in an area called the “Three Borders” between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which is regularly targeted by bloody attacks by terrorists suspected of being linked to the terrorist organization “Al-Qaeda” and “ISIS”.