Algeria Demands Africa’s Right From the Financing of UN-Led Peace Support Operations

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is firmly committed that Algeria will spare no effort in strengthening the African voice within the UN Peace and Security Council and defending, with all sincerity and honesty, the interests and aspirations of the countries and peoples of the African continent in this body, Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community, Ahmed Attaf, said.



Attaf’s statement came during his participation in a ministerial meeting of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, in New York, on the topic of “ensuring permanent and sustainable funding for the peace support operations of the continental organization,” according to what was published, Sunday, by the ministry.



Algeria was invited to attend this meeting, by its upcoming accession to the United Nations Security Council, as one of the three African members of the same council.



The source explained that holding this ministerial meeting “falls within the efforts made by African countries collectively, to issue a resolution from the United Nations Security Council that allows the financing of peace support operations that are active under the auspices of the continental organization, based on the United Nations budget.”



In the speech he delivered on this occasion, Attaf highlighted “the urgent need to make Africa’s voice heard, which is characterized by wisdom and commitment in light of the current global context, to help end divisions and overcome the state of polarization, which negatively affects the efforts of the UN Security Council in addressing the growing threats to international peace and security”, the statement added.

In this context, Attaf stressed that “Algeria, as it has always been, will remain committed to the principle of African solutions to Africa’s problems, a principle that fully reflects the essence of the debate about financing peace support operations led by the African Union.”



Attaf also took this opportunity, the statement explained, “to highlight the strategic dimension of this project, whether in terms of ensuring continental ownership of mechanisms and tools directed at addressing the challenges of peace and security in Africa, or in terms of providing a sounder alternative to the model of United Nations-led peacekeeping operations that faces increasing criticism, and because this project confirms the readiness of the African continent to make its contribution and bear its part in the collective security system, as stipulated in the UN Charter”.

