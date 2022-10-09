Algeria Dethrones The USA And Regains 1st Place Among Gas Suppliers To Spain

Algeria became Spain’s leading natural gas supplier last September, ahead of the United States, relegated to second place, which had become the country’s leading supplier last January.

According to the Spanish company Enagas, Algerian natural gas consumption reached 8,931 gigawatt hours (GWh) in September, or 25.4% of the total supply, Spanish news site “Okdiario” reported. Indeed, 7,962 GWh arrived via the Medgaz gas pipeline, while 969 GWh are transported by LNG tanker (LNG). The United States was the second country of origin of the gas consumed in Spain last month, with 6,012 GWh, or 17.1% of the total.

Algeria, historically Spain’s main natural gas supplier lost its place at the start of the current fiscal year to Washington, adds the same source, knowing that the Maghreb-Europe gas pipeline was completely closed in the last quarter of 2021. .

Algerian-Spanish relations have experienced diplomatic tensions following Madrid’s reversal of its position vis-a-vis Western Sahara, recalled the Spanish media.

“Sonatrach and its Spanish partner Naturgy have agreed to revise the prices of existing long-term gas supply contracts in the light of market developments, thus ensuring the balance of their contracts on a win-win basis”, according to the explanations presented during the signing ceremony of this agreement last Thursday.