Algeria Exports One Million Tons Of Clinker To 3 Continents

The Chlef cement plant, part of the Algerian Cement Industrial Group “GICA” has exported, since the beginning of the current year to date, one million tons of clinker, said Monday in Oran, the President-General Manager of the factory.

In a statement to APS, Mr. Kada Dinar underlined, on the sidelines of the 19th edition of the International Exhibition of Real Estate, Construction, Housing and Public Works “Bati West 2022”, opened on Sunday at the “Mohamed Benahmed” Convention Center in Oran, that this quantity of clinker was exported to France, Spain and Italy, as well as to African and Latin American countries from the western ports of Ténès (Chlef) and Oran.

The same official added that another shipment of 9,000 tonnes of clinker was exported to Italy from the port of Ténès.

Separately, Mr. Kada Dinar stated that only 200,000 tons of clinker produced at the plant were exported in the past year, due to the repercussions of the Corona virus pandemic, while the cement plant aspires to export 1.4 million tonnes of the same product by the end of this year.

The same official noted that the national market is “saturated with cement and next year we plan to export as much clinker and cement as possible”.

On the other hand, the CEO of the Chlef cement factory revealed that this year 2,000 tonnes of cement were exported to England from the port of Oran, while the factory aims to double its exports of cement next year to European and African countries.

The Chlef cement plant under the Algerian Cement Industrial Group has three production lines with a total capacity of 4,200,000 tons per year of cement, in addition to clinker.

The “Bati West 2022” fair is home to around a hundred exhibitors representing national companies and others from Portugal, Tunisia, China and Finland, as well as banking institutions specializing in the field of real estate.

Structures from the training and vocational education sector are also present at this five-day fair, set up by the agency “SB Events Com Company”.