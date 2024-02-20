Algeria Exposes Heinous Zionist Crimes At The International Court Of Justice

Algeria’s representative at the International Court of Justice, Professor Ahmed Laaraba, stressed the need for the court to exercise its jurisdiction and issue its decision based on the data and evidence presented to it about the consequences of the Zionist occupation and the ongoing conflict, pointing out that the United Nations resolutions explicitly provide for the end of the Zionist occupation due to its illegality and illegitimacy.

On Tuesday, the International Court of Justice in The Hague held its second public hearing on the legal consequences of the Zionist occupation of the Palestinian territories. The International Court of Justice had opened its first session in this regard on Monday with the participation of 52 countries and 3 international and regional blocs represented by the League of Arab States and the African Union. And the Organization of the Islamic Conference, and was assigned to listen to the Palestinian delegate and the legal team for Palestine, with the sessions continue until 26 February this month.

Algeria stressed, in its speech delivered by Professor Laraba, that the occupation is behind all recorded crimes, and the request of the United Nations General Assembly must be responded to, and the effects of the extended Zionist occupation in the Palestinian territories, and all the consequences arising from it, especially its prevailing legal system, which is based on racial discrimination, on the basis of violating the norms and rules of international law established by the United Nations General Assembly.

Mr. Araba said, “Starting from the fact that the conflict between two parties is like hiding behind a finger,” noting that there are many reasons based on a legal basis that confirm the validity of this plea, and that there must be commitment to the decisions issued by international bodies, and that there must be an explicit invitation to the court to issue its advisory opinion, and not to refuse to issue such a decision.

The representative of Algeria said that the practices of the Zionist entity and its continuous actions in the Palestinian territories deprive the Palestinians of their right to return to their land and to establish their independent state, and this is the aim of the occupation, and this is what is happening in all the occupied territories, including Jerusalem. The occupation is practiced every day through its laws and legislation in blatant sovereignty over the Palestinian land through colonialism and settlement building, and the status quo in the Gaza Strip, and all these manifestations are a natural result of the brutal Zionist occupation and a blatant contradiction to international law.

He pointed out to the occupation’s measures in increasing the number of settlers in the occupied territories to 750,000 settlers, which is a blatant violation of all international laws and human rights related to the transfer of civilians at the expense of the original Palestinian citizens and the ability to build infrastructure and build their own society, in addition to dispossessing them of the lands that belong to them, indicating the acceleration of these procedures.

The Algerian representative also reviewed some of the crimes and practices of the occupation, which continued despite the unilateral Zionist withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in 2005, as the heinous crimes represented by the siege and the cutting off of all means of life for the Gazans continued.

While the South African legal team affirmed that the practices of the Zionist occupation against the Palestinians are a more horrific example than the “apartheid” system that South Africa suffered for decades, pointing to the bitter past that their country suffered under the apartheid regime, which prompted them to demand the application of international law. In the Palestinian Territories.

The legal team stressed that the occupation of Palestinian lands is a form of colonialism and has no place in this era, and pointed to the practices of the occupation, especially the issue of administrative detention, describing it as “illegal”.

The South African legal team recalled the legal opinion previously issued by the Court in 2004 regarding the Apartheid Wall, which the Court considered at that time to be a violation of international law, and warned the international community that its failure to hold the Zionist entity accountable for what it is doing in Gaza and the West Bank encourages the commission of genocide crimes.

For his part, the representative of Saudi Arabia, Ziad Al-Attiyah, in his appeal to the International Court of Justice, considered that the actions of the occupying entity do not indicate “Israel’s intention to achieve peace and establish a Palestinian state”.

The Netherlands, through its legal team, affirmed during its argument before the International Court of Justice that the right to self-determination applies to peoples under occupation, and noted that the occupation practices in the Palestinian territories are illegal.